I went behind the scenes at The Cookie Cottage. Here’s what I learned. - East Idaho News

RIGBY — The EastIdahoNews.com crew is highlighting different jobs in our area this year and today, we’re workin’ it at The Cookie Cottage in Rigby.

Owner Tim Hodgson, manager Ayla Bunnell, and employee Hailie Dobson showed me how to make the cookies they sell, how to make a delicious frosting for the cookies, and how to decorate them. All the cookies are made in-house.

I learned that it’s a competitive business to get into.

The Cookie Cottage makes 1,000 to 2,000 cookies a week. Hodgson says they also offer butterscotch bars, vanilla blondies, sweetbreads, muffins, and “anything sweet.”

The business is open Wednesday through Saturday.

See what it’s like to work at The Cookie Cottage in the video above.

