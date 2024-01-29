Idaho State University welcomes Dr. Robert Wagner as its 14th president - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO –– Idaho State University welcomed Dr. Robert Wagner as its 14th president on Monday. Wagner brings a long history of experience in higher education, previously serving as the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Utah State University. Wagner also served in various other positions at USU including vice president of academic and instruction services and executive vice provost and dean.

During his more than 16-year tenure at USU, Wagner oversaw various facets of the institution’s operations including strategic initiatives, student success, innovative academic programming, scholarship fundraising, and student recruiting and retention.

In an email to the university this morning, Wagner shared his gratitude in joining the Bengal community at this moment in time.

“I humbly recognize how fortunate I am to step into this role at a time when Idaho State is in a solid position to carry on with its strategic mission, vision, and values. ISU’s recent accomplishments have left a strong impression on me, showcasing the hard work and dedication of the faculty, staff, students and alumni who have worked tirelessly to achieve them,” said Wagner.

In addition to experience, Wagner brings a strong passion for higher education and believes that education is a key to opening doors of opportunity and growth. He plans to work collaboratively with members of not only the university community, but also individuals and organizations in all of the places Idaho State serves. His primary focus though, will be students.

“As we look ahead, ISU first and foremost will continue to be the student-centric university created through investing careful thought and endless energy. We are committed to discovering inventive ways to support all students on their journey to success and broadening opportunities by increasing access to ISU,” he said.

Wagner outlined other plans as he takes the helm for the university, citing ISU’s distinctive culture built on the foundational principles of trust, compassion, stability, and hope.

“I intend to build on the existing culture, which, aligned with purposeful integrity, will guide us to take bold action to drive impactful research, creative works, and engagement that continues to benefit our local communities, the nation, and the world.

Wagner holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from State University of New York at Albany, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Utah and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Brigham Young University. He has also completed programs in leadership at Harvard University and Arizona State University.

Wagner and his wife, Tracy, have five adult children and three grandchildren.