In-N-Out Burger unveils early plans for 4th restaurant in Idaho - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Here’s just what Meridian needs — another In-N-Out Burger!

Weeks after the California-based chain’s first Idaho restaurant opened at The Village at Meridian, the ball has started rolling on bringing a second one to town.

Meridian city records show that In-N-Out has filed a pre-application request to build another restaurant at 5985 N. Ten Mile Road, near Costco.

The plan envisions a 3,860-square-foot building on a 2.2-acre site with 84 indoor seats, 34 outdoor seats and a drive-thru with two lanes merging into one.

If it happens, maybe the lines at The Village won’t be so long, right?

This marks the third Treasure Valley In-N-Out Burger location being considered beyond the already opened restaurant. Construction on an In-N-Out near Boise Towne Square mall is set to begin this year, a company spokesperson said last month. A building application also was submitted to the city of Nampa last year for a store at 16225 N. Marketplace Blvd., according to previous Statesman reporting.

The early plans for a second Meridian location were first reported by BoiseDev.