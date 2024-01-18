John Prior remains Chad Daybell's attorney after judge denies request to withdraw from case - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Chad Daybell’s attorney will remain on the case after District Judge Steven Boyce denied a motion Thursday filed by John Prior to withdraw.

Prior filed the motion because he says he isn’t qualified to argue a death penalty case and his client can no longer pay him.

Prior has been Daybell’s defense attorney since May 2021 after a grand jury indicted Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, on murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges for the deaths of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan — two of Lori’s kids — and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell is also charged with two counts of insurance fraud in relation to Tammy Daybell’s life insurance policies.

Prosecutors opposed Prior’s request to withdraw as counsel. Jury selection for Daybell’s trial is scheduled to begin on April 1 in Ada County.

