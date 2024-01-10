School closures announced for Wednesday, Jan. 10 - East Idaho News

The following schools are canceled Wednesday due to extreme weather and poor road conditions.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Bonneville Joint School District 93

Blackfoot School District 55

Snake River School District 52

Aberdeen School District 58

Firth School District 59

Shelley School District 60

North Gem School District 149

Soda Springs School District 150

Ririe School District 252

Teton School District 401

Marsh Valley School District 21

CHARTER AND OTHER SCHOOLS

Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall

Blackfoot Charter in Blackfoot

Bingham Academy in Blackfoot

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot

Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls

Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School in Idaho Falls

White Pine Charter School in Idaho Falls

Monticello Montessori Charter School in Ammon

Lighthouse Montessori School in Idaho Falls

Watersprings School in Idaho Falls

Alturas International in Idaho Falls

Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls

North Fremont Junior High/High School in Ashton

Ashton Elementary School

Trinity Classical Christian School in American Falls

Snake River Montessori School in Idaho Falls

Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls

American Heritage Charter School in Idaho Falls

