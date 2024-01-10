School closures announced for Wednesday, Jan. 10 - East Idaho News

School closures announced for Wednesday, Jan. 10Published at | Updated at
The following schools are canceled Wednesday due to extreme weather and poor road conditions.
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
- Bonneville Joint School District 93
- Blackfoot School District 55
- Snake River School District 52
- Aberdeen School District 58
- Firth School District 59
- Shelley School District 60
- North Gem School District 149
- Soda Springs School District 150
- Ririe School District 252
- Teton School District 401
- Marsh Valley School District 21
CHARTER AND OTHER SCHOOLS
- Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall
- Blackfoot Charter in Blackfoot
- Bingham Academy in Blackfoot
- Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot
- Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls
- Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School in Idaho Falls
- White Pine Charter School in Idaho Falls
- Monticello Montessori Charter School in Ammon
- Lighthouse Montessori School in Idaho Falls
- Watersprings School in Idaho Falls
- Alturas International in Idaho Falls
- Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls
- North Fremont Junior High/High School in Ashton
- Ashton Elementary School
- Trinity Classical Christian School in American Falls
- Snake River Montessori School in Idaho Falls
- Hope Lutheran School in Idaho Falls
- American Heritage Charter School in Idaho Falls
EastIdahoNews.com will update this list if other schools announce delays or cancelations.
You can get the latest weather forecast here and live weather cameras here.
