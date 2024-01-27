Local chamber helps replace weathered American flag at Idaho Falls business - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local business was gifted a new large American flag thanks to the generosity of the community and a chamber of commerce.

Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Paul Baker saw a Facebook post recently with a member of the community voicing concerns about a weathered flag flying above the Shilo Inn.

“I just kind of said, ‘We would offer our services to the Shilo.’ We just want to lend a helping hand in any way that we can,” Baker said.

He reached out to Shilo Inn General Manager Kirk Hansen and asked if the chamber could donate a new flag.

Baker bought a 10-by-15-foot flag that cost about $160.

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise having the folks living around here and see the flag on a daily basis,” Hansen said.

Hansen said the hotel goes through a number of flags and has to regularly replace them. The Idaho winds and winters make it challenging and often wear out the flags quickly.

On Monday, members of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber Ambassador group, along with chamber staff, were invited to the Shilo Inn, walked onto the roof, and assisted in raising a new flag.

“It was really heartwarming. They (hotel staff) were really grateful that the community got involved and showed some love and support to them,” Baker said.

Baker took the old flag and will hand it over to a local Scout group to retire it correctly.

“That is the best and only way to retire an American flag. We are very thankful for them,” Hansen said. “A big kudos to the chamber for supporting the community.”

Baker said it was a simple yet special event that helped remind them of what is important in life and what makes this country a great and wonderful place to live and work.

Baker told EastIdahoNews.com that after helping replace the flag at the Shilo Inn, a number of people in the community have told the chamber about other businesses that have flags that are a bit worn and tattered.

So, it sparked an idea.

“We put on a 4th of July Parade, and so one of the things that we want to do is a flag drive this year,” Baker said.

He says people in the community can either donate money or a flag to the cause.

“We are saying to (local businesses), ‘If you’ve got old, worn flags and could use some help getting a new one, please reach out and let us know about it, and we can see what we can do to help.’ We are working with the local scout troops to ensure that the flags are retired correctly,” Baker said.

Hansen added he was very appreciative of the support and receiving a new American flag for the hotel.

“It’s very nice to be in a city that is growing so much but still has the small-town mentality of proud to be American and help each other out,” he said.