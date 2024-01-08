Near-blizzard conditions possible in eastern Idaho this week - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A storm could bring near-blizzard conditions to eastern Idaho on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

A winter storm watch is in effect from early Tuesday morning through late Wednesday morning, with moderate to heavy snow and strong winds possible.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are possible in Pocatello, Blackfoot, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, Malad and Preston. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph, the watch said.

Idaho Falls and Rexburg could see 3 inches of snow, according to a weather graphic.

Places like Victor, Swan Valley, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs and Island Park could experience 4 to 8 inches of snow with wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

“While snowfall totals alone aren’t extreme, it’s the combination of snow and wind that will make this storm impactful,” the watch said.

Travel could be very difficult, and areas could experience blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility.

