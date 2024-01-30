New York man gets probation for his part in multi-state 'fraud ring' - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to two felonies has been sentenced to probation.

Jeremy Mclaren-Heron, 25, pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a financial transaction card and acquiring a financial transaction card with intent to defraud after reaching a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, felonies for burglary and misappropriation or personal identifying information, court records show.

During a Jan. 22 sentencing hearing, District Judge Javier Gabiola suspended prison sentences of two to five years for each charge. Instead, he sentenced Mclaren-Heron to four years of felony probation.

Mclaren-Heron and two others — 60-year-old Kenneth Hoffner, of Meriden, Connecticut and 53-year-old Toni Schartow, of Tacoma, Washington — were arrested after attempting to withdraw $8,000 from an Idaho Central Credit Union account.

During the arrest, Mclaren-Heron did not give much information to Pocatello police officers, saying that he met up with Schartow and Hoffner “at some point.” Officers found him in possession of two bank cards that did not belong to him. They also learned of a warrant for his arrest in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Schartow and Hoffner allegedly told officers they were being paid to use bank cards and ID card provided to them by a New York man to withdraw money from different banks.

Hoffner has reached a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one felony count of fraudulent use of a financial transaction card. He is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

Schartow has pleaded guilty to grand theft and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 22.

In addition to probation, Mclaren-Heron has been ordered to pay $3,341 in fees and fines.