Person of interest in homicide case found dead in field - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A man considered to be a person of interest in a homicide case was found dead in a Bonneville County field this week.

Emergency personnel were called to a residence on the 3000 East Block along Swan Valley Highway on Wednesday afternoon for a report of a man having a medical episode.

When they arrived, they discovered Kelly Hincks, 62, in a field near the residence. EMTs began lifesaving measures but Hincks was declared dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies are currently investigating the circumstances with the assistance of the Bonneville County Coroner,” the release says. “Mr. Hincks is a person of interest in the Morey Pelton homicide case in Bonneville County that took place in May of 2022. The investigation is ongoing at this time and no further information is available.”

It’s unclear how Hincks is related to the Pelton case.

Pelton’s body was found at the Lane Clark Rest Area on U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley on May 13, 2022.

Randy Michael Larkin was arrested in July 2022 and indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder in relation to the death. He was scheduled to go to trial in July 2023 but it has been delayed due to Larkin’s health issues. A new trial is set to begin in April.