Lanes reopened after crash west of Swan Valley - East Idaho News

Update:

Both lanes are reopened.

Swan Valley Fire reminds motorists not to drive around emergency vehicles that are parked on the road and to wait until the lanes are cleared or find an alternative route.

SWAN VALLEY – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash west of Swan Valley Monday morning.

According to ISP, the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 26 near exit 374, west of Swan Valley.

ISP Lt. Marvin Crane says an air ambulance responded to the crash, but its unclear how many people were involved or who was injured.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked.

Crane says motorists should expect delays.

EastIdahoNews.com will update when we learn more.

Visit 511.idaho.gov for updates.