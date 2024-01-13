Snow, wind expected as winter storm warning goes into effect - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the Magic Valley, southern Idaho and much of eastern Idaho from Saturday evening until early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a winter storm warning for the following eastern Idaho counties: Franklin, Oneida, Caribou, Bannock, Bingham, southern Bonneville, eastern Madison and western Teton. Pocatello, Soda Springs, Blackfoot, Preston and Malad City will all be affected.

NWS officials say the region may see between 6 to 13 inches. Ridge tops and higher elevations could get between 8 to 20 inches.

Wind gusts could reach 40 mph, and areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, according to the warning. Expect widespread winter driving conditions and plan on slippery roads.

NWS suggests keeping an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Click here for an updated list of road closures.

Click here to check out the road conditions. Click here to view the weather in your area, webcams of roads and recent weather stories.