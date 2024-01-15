Texas Roadhouse thanks community for support following fire - East Idaho News

AMMON — It’s been one week since a popular restaurant caught fire in Ammon, and the business is expressing its thanks to the community on social media.

The structure fire happened on Monday, Jan. 8, at Texas Roadhouse.

“We are truly overwhelmed with the current support of our community, thank you!” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page over the weekend.

Businesses like Cocoa Bean, Chick-fil-A, Guns N Gear, and Dixie’s Diner have reached out to Texas Roadhouse in support.

“Our utmost priority at this time is taking care of our Roadies,” the post said. “…our Roadies have a safety net for tragedies like these.”

Texas Roadhouse is temporarily closed due to the fire and it’s unknown when it will re-open. It’s also unclear what caused the fire.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Texas Roadhouse but has not received a response back.

When the fire broke out, Bonneville County Fire District No. 1 Ammon Division Capt. Jon Molbert told EastIdahoNews.com there were reports the blaze started in the attic and heavy smoke was coming out of the roof.

Some employees were inside preparing for the day when the fire broke out, firefighters said, but nobody was injured.

“We feel incredibly lucky for our fast-acting employees that helped keep damage to a minimum and kept everyone safe. We are working hard to open as quickly as possible. Until then, we miss you all, and we LOVE this community!” the post from Texas Roadhouse said.

Ammon Fire Marshal Keith Banda estimated the damage to be $200,000.