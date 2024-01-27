The food at Cue & Brews is not 'your typical bar food' - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Tucked away in an unassuming building on Center Street, an older, established restaurant has been revitalized.

On Nov. 13, Cue & Brews welcomed the Rim Rock Grill into their bar and pool hall at 259 East Center Street in Pocatello. The bar and grill, which had been open for five decades, is now serving old and new patrons alike.

Jeff Diller, co-owner of Cue & Brews, called their new food options, “a level above the rest.”

The Rim Rock Bar & Grill on South 5th Avenue had previously closed in 2021, after negotiations on a new lease fell apart with a new owner. Diller and Cue & Brews co-owner Jeremiah Huskey, were friends with Steve Lenon, the former co-owner of the Rim Rock with his wife, Julie Lenon.

The business owners worked out a way for the Rim Rock Grill to become part of Cue & Brews at a low cost so they wouldn’t even have to remodel the building. They bought a food truck and set up permanently behind the restaurant.

Cue & Brews patrons can now walk out onto the back deck of the pool hall and find a shaded area right in front of the food truck where burgers are being cooked.

For people looking for one of the Rim Rock’s most iconic dishes, they can order the Rim Rock burger. The burger is decked with sautéed onions, mushrooms and jalapeños, as well as ham, bacon and pepper jack cheese.

“Half the challenge is getting it in your mouth,” Diller said.

A Rim Rock Burger | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

A Cue & Brews burger | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

If someone isn’t as interested in the Rim Rock burger, they could also try the Cue & Brews burger, served with ham and bacon, topped with onion rings and smothered in a special tangy sauce.

The Rim Rock serves half-pound burger patties, and they make them fresh in house every day.

“It’s always fresh,” Lenon said. “That’s important.”

But there’s food for non-burger lovers as well. The Rim Rock also serves a taco salad, served in a fresh tortilla with beef, lettuce onions, tomatoes and cheese.

A Taco Bowl | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

People who want to order any of these items can come up to the bar, make their order and the cook will get right to work on them.

More than anything, Diller, Huskey and Lenon want people to feel comfortable when they come to Cue & Brews.

“Come in and enjoy a hamburger and some music, play some pool and at the end we want them to be happy so they’ll come back,” Lenon said.

Another goal of the business is to serve good food.

“Our food is exemplary. It’s not your typical bar food,” Diller said. “In most cases, this is better than a lot of regular restaurants.”