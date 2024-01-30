There’s a new 9-pound burger challenge in town. We got to try it. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS- Two men. One 9-pound cheeseburger. One pound of fries each. 30 minutes to finish.

Did they do it?

There’s a new burger challenge in town at Sully’s Gastropub, and two of our own at EastIdahoNews.com, Jordan Wood and Kalama Hines, got to be the first to attempt to defeat the beast.

The rules:

Time limit: 30 minutes.

If you’re attempting the challenge alone, you only have to finish the 9-pound burger.

If you’re attempting it with another person, you must finish the burger AND 1 pound of fries each.

If someone finishes the challenge in less than 30 minutes, their record becomes the new time limit.

If you win:

If you manage to defeat the beast, you will become forever praised and immortalized on Sully’s “Wall of Fame.”

You will also receive a custom Sully’s T-shirt, beer mug and your meal is free!

If you are defeated:

If the burger defeats you, you will be forever humiliated with your picture on Sully’s “Wall of Shame.”

You will have to pay for the meal, which costs $50.

Watch Kalama and Jordan battle the burger in the video player above.

For comparison, a normal burger bun (left) next to the Sully’s 9-pound burger challenge (right). | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

If you’d like to attempt the challenge, call Sully’s at (208) 346-8851 at least one day in advance so they have time to bake the bun, and tell them which burger on the menu you’d like to attempt.

Check its Facebook here to see the current menu.

Sully’s Gastropub is located at 504 Shoup Avenue in Idaho Falls.

If you attempt the challenge, send your experience to news@eastidahonews.com and let us know how you did!