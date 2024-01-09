These schools are modifying schedules Tuesday due to expected severe weather - East Idaho News

These schools are modifying schedules Tuesday due to expected severe weatherPublished at | Updated at
The following schools are modifying schedules Tuesday due to extreme weather expected to hit eastern Idaho.
EARLY RELEASE
- Blackfoot School District 55 – Schools will dismiss 2.5 hours early
- Blackfoot Charter School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this list if other schools announce delays or cancelations.
You can get the latest weather forecast here and live weather cameras here.
