These schools are modifying schedules Tuesday due to expected severe weather - East Idaho News

These schools are modifying schedules Tuesday due to expected severe weather

The following schools are modifying schedules Tuesday due to extreme weather expected to hit eastern Idaho.

EARLY RELEASE

  • Blackfoot School District 55 – Schools will dismiss 2.5 hours early
  • Blackfoot Charter School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this list if other schools announce delays or cancelations.

You can get the latest weather forecast here and live weather cameras here.

