Victim in Inkom fire identified - East Idaho News

INKOM — The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed the identity of the victim of a house fire west of Inkom on Monday, according to a news release from Bannock County.

Leonard Damon, 80, of Inkom, died on Tuesday at the Portneuf Medical Center. He was taken there after Bannock County Deputy Michael Coito rushed into Damon’s burning home and rescued Damon from the flames on Monday.

Damon’s next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

“My heart is with Mr. Damon’s family during this difficult time,” said Coroner Torey Danner.