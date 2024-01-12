Winter storm and wind chill warnings issued by the National Weather Service - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A winter storm warning and wind chill warning have been issued by the National Weather Service for the weekend.

The winter storm warning is in place from Saturday to Sunday across eastern Idaho.

Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches in places like Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, and Preston. The warning is in place from 8 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday. A blizzard warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, the warning says.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches is expected in places like Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, Fort Hall and American Falls, according to the warning. The winter storm warning in these areas goes in place from 2 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday. A blizzard warning remains in effect until 2 p.m. Friday.

Places like Montpelier and Swan Valley are expected to get 2 to 7 inches of snow. The winter storm warning is in effect in those areas from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. The blizzard warning is in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday. A wind chill warning is in effect in these areas from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills are expected to be as low as 30 below zero.

A wind chill warning is also in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday in areas like Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs. Dangerously cold wind chills expected are expected to be as low as 40 below zero.

NWS suggests keeping an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Click here for an updated list of road closures.

Click here to check out the road conditions. Click here to view the weather in your area, webcams of roads and recent weather stories.