You have to see this! Deputy delivers food to home after arresting DoorDash driver - East Idaho News

GOING THE EXTRA MILE — A sheriff’s deputy in Illinois has made headlines after making sure a DoorDash order was delivered after he arrested the DoorDash driver.

A video of the food delivery was shared on Facebook by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office last week. A Ring doorbell camera shows the deputy walk to the front porch with the bag of food.

The resident opens the door and surprised, sees the deputy standing on the front porch. The woman is heard in the video asking if the driver was in an accident.

“No, he got arrested,” the deputy said. “But we wanted to make sure you got your food. You guys have a good night.”

The woman responds, “You guys are amazing. Thank you!”

“My deputies always follow through,” Sheriff Ron Hain said in the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. “After having to arrest a food delivery driver, he completed the order to ensure no one went hungry.”