Ada County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child - East Idaho News

BOISE — The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Ada County man on Thursday for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

Thirty-one-year-old Eric Perez was booked into the Ada County Jail, according to a news release from Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office. He has been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

“It’s a difficult task, and it takes a toll on the staff who are so dedicated to the safety of Idaho’s kids,” Labrador said in the news release. “But everyone on our ICAC team is committed to stopping the cycle of exploitation and removing these abusers from our communities.”

The news release stated that the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security assisted the Idaho ICAC Task Force with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the ICAC Unit at (208) 947-8700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.