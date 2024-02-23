After two vehicles reportedly race in Idaho Falls, one crashes into light pole - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Police have cited a driver and are looking for another person involved after two vehicles were reportedly racing on a busy street.

The incident happened Friday just after 12:30 p.m.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said two vehicles were racing southbound on South 25th East, known as Hitt Road. The two vehicles went through the light on John Adams Parkway and Hitt Road, near Pony Express Car Wash and Romaine’s Mattress King.

“My officer estimates that they were driving between 60 and 75 miles an hour,” Clements said.

Clements said a black BMW being driven by a teenager swerved to miss hitting another vehicle that was not involved. The BMW went onto a walking path, hit three trees and then a light pole.

“The driver of the car (BMW) is being cited for racing, a misdemeanor,” she said.

Police are searching for the other vehicle involved. The red vehicle was not there when police arrived.

City of Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth said Idaho Falls Power was on the scene and cleaning up the damaged light pole.

The BMW sustained significant damage, but Clements said nobody was injured in the single-vehicle crash.

She asks people to avoid the area as police clear the crash.

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com