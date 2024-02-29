Bridge replacement in Harriman State Park progressing - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — The construction to replace the lower Thurman Creek Bridge in Harriman State Park is progressing, with several agencies and organizations committing resources toward its completion.

The project is a collaboration between multiple entities. According to a news release from Friends of Harriman State Park, the partnership includes Idaho Parks and Recreation, Harriman State Park staff and Friends of Harriman State Park.

Friends of Harriman Park has made its first payment on the new 48-foot wood structure, the organization stated in the news release. Similar to other bridges on U.S. Forest Service trails, it will span the creek and adjacent riparian habitat.

Idaho Parks and Recreation and Harriman State Park will provide project management as needed, as well as permitting, engineering and any other services necessary to replace the bridge.

Jess Brumfield, Harriman State Park manager, will review and approve the bridge drawings once they are completed. Engineering will continue through the spring, according to the news release.

Materials will then be ordered, and construction will begin. The Snake River Trails Alliance has committed at least 1,100 volunteer hours during this project phase.

The old bridge, seen here, has been removed for safety reasons. | Courtesy photo

“The bridge is anticipated to arrive in early summer, at the earliest, followed by installation by the end of July/early August,” Friends of Harriman State Park said in the news release.

The Henry’s Fork Foundation has agreed to monitor the water in Thurman Creek to ensure the construction doesn’t negatively affect the Henry’s Fork River downstream.

The old bridge has already been removed for safety reasons. Until it’s replaced, River Trail users will be detoured to the main road until early May, when it will be completely closed to protect bird nesting habitat. The trail will reopen as usual on June 15, but the detour will remain until bridge construction is complete.