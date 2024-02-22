Caldwell shooting suspect dead; here's what happened - East Idaho News

Nevada — A suspect in multiple shootings died by suicide on Tuesday after leading police on multiple chases.

Anthony Erasmo Madrid Jr., 25, of Nampa, fled from local law enforcement over the weekend after being involved in four separate shooting incidents in Caldwell and Nampa, as well as one in northern Nevada, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

The first shooting happened on Friday, Feb. 16, at about 10 p.m. in Caldwell. Madrid reportedly shot into a vehicle occupied by two adults and a six-year-old child near the intersection of Indiana and Ustick. The woman in the car was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Because Madrid lived in Nampa and had ties to the city, the Caldwell Police Department alerted Nampa police to the incident, according to the news release.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, at about 10:50 p.m., a Nampa Police officer located the suspect’s vehicle and tried to stop Madrid. Police said he fled in the car and crashed into a structure near 19th Avenue North and 4th Street North in Nampa. No one was injured.

After the crash, Madrid reportedly ran away on foot and shot at police officers who were chasing him. The officers were not injured.

On Monday around 12 p.m., Nampa dispatch received several reports of shots fired inside an apartment in the 1900 block of 1st Street North.

Bullets from the shooting went through several walls. Police reported that no one was injured — either in the apartment where the shots came from or in the adjacent spaces, which were all occupied.

“When officers arrived, it was determined that the suspect was once again Madrid,” the Nampa Police Department stated in the news release. “Witnesses reported seeing Madrid flee out a window and then run on foot prior to police arriving.”

Multiple Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies worked to find the suspect, and they located Madrid in Nampa on Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m., according to the news release.

According to authorities, law enforcement “traced” Madrid as he drove from Nampa through southern Idaho and into northern Nevada. Nevada law enforcement agencies, alerted by the Nampa Police Department, tried to stop Madrid.

Courtesy of Nampa Police Department

Another pursuit ensued.

Police successfully deployed a tire deflation device; however, the vehicle continued driving, and Madrid once again began shooting at the pursuing officers. Again, no one was injured.

A short time later, the vehicle crashed.

“When officers approached the suspect vehicle, they found Madrid alone inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the Nampa Police Department said in the news release.

He was taken by an ambulance to a hospital, where he later died due to the injury.

“The cooperation and teamwork of the multiple agencies involved was necessary to stop this crime spree,” officials stated. “We are incredibly grateful that none of the victims, community members or police officers were badly injured or killed during the course of these actions.”