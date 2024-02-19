Charges dropped against man accused of wife's death in UTV accident - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK – A local man was cleared of all charges regarding the death of his wife in a UTV crash in 2021.

Scott Taylor was charged in May 2022 with felony vehicular manslaughter, misdemeanor driving under the influence, and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer after his wife was killed in a UTV accident.

District Judge Steven Boyce issued a ruling on Feb. 9 saying he found “good cause” to dismiss all counts against Taylor with prejudice. When charges are dismissed with prejudice, they cannot be filed again.

Taylor posted to Facebook after the ruling, thanking his attorney, Allen Browning, and those who “stood behind me with love.”

“It’s been a hard time losing my everything Tonya Taylor! But to be falsely accused to felony manslaughter was almost too much!! But GOD gives a strength beyond comprehensive to us,” Taylor posted. “I thank all of you who stood behind me much love! And those who didn’t and believes the lies, I pray you never have to go through this. An innocent ride took my everything!”

The prosecution filed a motion to dismiss the charges on Feb. 6. Fremont County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rocky Wixom says his office moved to dismiss the charges partially because of a new expert witness.

“The state made its decision to dismiss the charges against Scott Taylor based upon a number of circumstances, including a recently disclosed expert opinion provided by the defense,” said Wixom.

According to a news release from Browning, the prosecutor moved to dismiss all charges against Mr. Taylor “in the interests of justice.”

Browning says Taylor was not intoxicated at the time of the accident, which was previously alleged, and that Tonya Taylor was driving the UTV, not Scott Taylor.

“There was no evidence that Scott had been driving at that time, and no evidence he was intoxicated either,” says the release.

Tonya and Scott survived the tipping-over of the UTV, as they were both restrained with seatbelts.

According to Browning, Scott tried to pull the vehicle back after realizing that Tonya was stuck underneath it in the water, but it would not move. He then ran for help and called 911. A sheriff’s deputy came and tried to help but could not.

“By the time a vehicle with a tow-strap was able to free Tonya from the vehicle, attempts to revive her failed,” says the release.

