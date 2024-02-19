Chubbuck man issued fine, time served penalty for stealing gloves, backpacks - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A Chubbuck man has been sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge.

Domenic Joseph Raye, 33, was initially charged with a felony for grand theft after he allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of sporing equipment. After reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of grand theft.

At a Feb. 7 hearing, Raye was ordered to pay $300 in fees and fines, court records show.

Raye was arrested in January after surveillance footage from a local sporting goods store showed him stealing more than a dozen pairs of snow gloves. The footage showed Raye making three separate trips to the store’s loading dock and leaving with stolen backpacks filled with stolen gloves.

As part of Raye’s sentence, Hooste granted him credit for 20 days time served in Bannock County Jail.