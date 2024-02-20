Church releases rendering of Rexburg Teton River Temple, announces groundbreaking date - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A groundbreaking date has been announced for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Teton River Idaho Temple in Rexburg.

It will be held June 1 with Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, Second Counselor in the North America Central Area Presidency, presiding at the event.

A rendering of the three-story temple, which was announced by church President Russell M. Nelson in October 2021, was also released Tuesday.

RELATED | Rexburg homeowners honored to have their property become site for new temple

The structure will be built on a 16.6-acre site northwest of Second East 2000 North and is estimated to be 130,000 square feet. It will be the second temple in Rexburg and ninth temple in Idaho, with other locations in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Boise, Burley, Meridian, Montpelier and Twin Falls.

RELATED | Church announces location, size of new Teton River Temple in Rexburg

Idaho is home to more than 470,000 Latter-day Saints in over 1,200 congregations.

Attendance at the groundbreaking site will be by invitation only, according to a news release. Additional details about the event will be released later.