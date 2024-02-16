D91 Communications Director hired as Chief of Staff for Mayor Rebecca Casper - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Director of Communications for Idaho Falls School District 91 is leaving for a new job with the city of Idaho Falls.

Margaret Wimborne has accepted a position as the Chief of Staff for Mayor Rebecca Casper. Wimborne will begin working for the city March 1.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to represent the district all these years,” Wimborne tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I look forward to being able to serve the community and the city of Idaho Falls in this new role.”

Wimborne was hired as a communications specialist with the district in 2009 following a 20-year span at the Post Register. During her time at D91, she helped introduce social media platforms, revamped the district’s website, launched new tools to share stories with the community and created community engagement campaigns.

D91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange announced Wimborne’s departure in an email to faculty and staff.

“Margaret is the calm amid the storm who never loses sight of the good. Margaret has been a tireless advocate for students and staff, shining light on the incredible work we do to help every child learn,” LaOrange wrote. “(This) announcement fills my heart with the sadness of saying good-bye to one of our colleagues while sharing in celebrating the success of a friend and colleague.”

Wimborne is replacing Bud Cranor, who served as Casper’s Chief of Staff before moving to Las Vegas in November. Fourteen people applied for the job and Wimborne will make $113,443.20, according to City of Idaho Falls spokesman Eric Grossarth.

Wimborne’s last day with D91 will be Feb. 22. She says she looks forward to new challenges but will miss working for the district.

“The thing I’m going to miss the most are our teachers, staff, principals, administrators – the whole D91 community,” she says. “What they do in their classrooms every day is magic to me. It’s a result of hard work and dedication and a commitment to helping our kids do their best.”