Delphia's Vegan Cajun offers plant-based versions of popular dishes - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Running a business in eastern Idaho is proving to be a pleasant experience for Delphia Bradley.

The 38-year-old Seattle woman is the owner of Delphia Vegan Cajun, a meal-delivery service that provides plant-based meals for customers. The menu includes at least 32 items ranging from pasta, burgers, tacos and smoothies to sandwiches, egg rolls, beignets (a French pastry) and etoufee, a type of stew normally served with shrimp, crawfish or chicken.

EastIdahoNews.com sample three items, which you can watch in the video above.

Delphia’s Vegan Cajun, which launched in December, is a fundraiser for Bradley’s nonprofit, Blessings from my heart to your table, which provides resources to victims transitioning out of domestic violence and human trafficking. The two are often related, she says, and her nonprofit provides counseling, legal services and other immediate needs. She also helps victims financially by providing employment at her business for as long as they need it.

She’s currently making food inside the kitchen at Grandpa’s Southern BBQ at 1540 West Broadway. She’s hoping to eventually find her own space.

Bradley is grateful to everyone who has supported her in this venture and she’s looking forward to serving more customers in the future.

Those who place an order online can pick up their meals in person at the restaurant or have it delivered to their door. Click here to learn more.