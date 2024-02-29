Dr. Phil answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Dr. Phil McGraw had the #1 daytime television talk show for over ten years, is the author of nine #1 New York Times best selling books and is about to launch a new multi-platform media outlet known as Merit Street Media. He new book ‘We’ve Got Issues’ was released this week.

I was able to chat with Dr. Phil. Here’s what I asked him:

You have interviewed thousands of people over the years. What one of the main things you’ve learned?

You had the number one talk show on daytime television for years. Now you’re launching a new network called Merit Street Media. Can you tell me about it?

I live in Idaho and we are known for our famous potatoes. Have you ever been here and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

Who is your dream interview?

When you aren’t working, what do you like to do for fun?

When’s the last time you had a date night with your wife Robin and what did you guys do?

Can you share a piece of advice that might help me in my life?

You can watch my entire interview with Dr. Phil in the video player above.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.