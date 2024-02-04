Endangered teen missing in Madison County - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

Reynan has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

REXBURG — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen who’s been missing since Saturday evening.

In a Facebook post, officials say 17-year-old Reynen Hamblin was last seen at about 11 p.m. on Saturday. He reportedly left home on foot, walking into the winter weather.

Reynan was “probably” wearing a big black coat, jeans and cowboy boots, according to the post. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall with blue eyes and dark, curly hair.

If you have any information as to Reynan’s whereabouts please call Madison County Dispatch at (208) 372-5000.