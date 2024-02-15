Fact or fiction: Is Chipotle coming to Rexburg? - East Idaho News

REXBURG — There are plans for a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Rexburg. For now, that’s all they are.

According to Shauna Eaton in the city of Rexburg Building Department, plans for the restaurant have been submitted. However, she could not say when — or if — the plans would be approved.

“Sometimes they just sit,” she said.

The building plans are available to the public. They show the anticipated location being east of McDonald’s on University Drive, south of town.

Chipotle’s menu features burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads. The burrito chain started in Denver in 1993 and has grown to more than 2,300 restaurants. The Rexburg community has long voiced an eagerness to have a Chipotle in the area. However, the company isn’t ready to commit yet.

RELATED | Chubbuck Chipotle to permanently close

“We cannot confirm a new location at this time,” Annie Gradinger of the Chipotle Mexican Grill communications team told EastIdahoNews.com. “But we are exploring opportunities to bring our real food to the Rexburg community.”

There are currently no Chipotle restaurants in eastern Idaho. One opened in Chubbuck in 2016 but closed two years later along with dozens of other underperforming Chipotles nationwide.

Bottom line? Rexburg is closer to having a Chipotle than it probably ever has been before. Whether the hopes of area Mexican food fans come to fruition is yet to be seen.