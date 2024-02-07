Idaho Falls ranked Best-Performing Small City in USA - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls has been ranked America’s Best-Performing Small City for the third time in a row.

The 2024 Milken Institute released its Best-Performing Cities Index Monday. It objectively ranks cities on their economic performance, according to the study, and Idaho Falls’ strong job and wage growth pushed the city to the top of the list.

“It’s a tremendous honor for Idaho Falls to top the Milken list yet again. This prestigious recognition reflects hard work from talented citizens all throughout our city that has allowed Idaho Falls to continue to be a top location for economic opportunity,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper in a news release.

The city previously took the top spot in 2021 and 2023. The index looks at job creation, wage growth, and the high-tech sector’s output growth.

““We have consciously worked to ensure that Idaho Falls is attractive to employers and their employees,” Casper said. “This community has made great strides when it comes to supporting technology and all types of innovation in a cyber-secure environment primarily because we have visionary leaders across all business sectors who look for opportunities to grow, transform and adapt their businesses and services to compete in the 21st century marketplace.”

Austin/Round Rock, Texas was named the best-performing large city, overtaking Provo/Orem, Utah due to declines in the labor market. Other top-ranking cities in Idaho include Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls, and Pocatello.

The 2024 Milken Institute Best-Performing Cities Index can be found here.