Idaho Falls Zoo announces death of long-time resident - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A favorite resident at the Idaho Falls Zoo has died, zoo officials announced on Thursday.

“Butros, one of our beloved Aldabra tortoises, passed on earlier this month,” a post on the zoo’s Facebook page said.

Zoo patrons could often see Butros and his friend Omar on the Behind the Scenes tours and during Keeper Chats, which took place in front of their habitat. Omar, the zoo added, is “doing great.”

Butros and Omar | Idaho Falls Zoo

“He spent his many days enjoying the simple things in life: a pool to soak in, sun to bathe in and snacks of willow, hay, lettuce and the occasional carrot,” the post said.

Butros was about 150 years old and spent his final months under “the watchful and devoted care” of the zoo’s staff.

“May his slow and steady journey remind us all to appreciate the simple things,” officials said.