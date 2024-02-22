LIVE: Watch status conference in Chad Daybell murder case - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A status conference is scheduled for Thursday morning in the Chad Daybell murder case. It will be held at the Fremont County Courthouse and is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

This will be one of the final hearings before Daybell’s trial in Ada County on April 1. The Salem father, who married Lori Vallow two weeks after his wife Tammy Daybell died, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Tammy and two of Lori’s kids – 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. He has pleaded not guilty.

