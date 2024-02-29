LIVE UPDATES | Day 7: Murder trial for Brad Compher, man accused of killing Nori Jones - East Idaho News

Day seven of the trial for Brad Compher is underway in Bannock County. Compher is charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon enhancement for the 2004 stabbing death of 25-year-old Nori Jones. EastIdahoNews.com reporter Kalama Hines is in the courtroom and will update this story with the latest developments all afternoon.

UPDATES

Former Pocatello PD detective Mike Brennan testifies. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

10:07 a.m. Brennan says Spillett said, during an interview, that he knew Nori from his time at Job Service.

10:04 a.m. Brennan describes Spillett as 5-foot-8, around 160 pounds with “bleached-out blonde” hair.

10:03 a.m. Interview was conducted about one week after the murder.

10:02 a.m. As part of his duties investigating Nori’s murder, Brennan interviewed Spillett.

10:01 a.m. Defense’s first witness is Michael Brennan, retired Pocatello PD detective.

9:59 a.m. Gabiola’s ruling: he will allow the questions be asked and the State can then object.

9:55 a.m. Andrew wants to bring in another witness who will testify that Spillett spoke about a dream he had in which he saw the crime scene. Spillett allegedly described the Nori Jones crime scene.

9:53 a.m. Andrew says that because Spillett will not testify he should be noted as an “unavailable witness” allowing for hearsay about him to be allowed into the record.

Robert Spillett enters the courtroom. He will not testify due to his intent to invoke Fifth Amendment rights. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

9:51 a.m. Gabiola’s ruling: Spillett will not be asked to testify before the jury.

9:49 a.m. Proctor tells Gabiola he should be allowed to ask a question and see if Spillett asserts his fifth rights.

9:47 a.m. Spillett’s attorney explains Spillett’s reasoning for invoking fifth. Spillett cannot hear and has a prostate issue that has him rushing to the bathroom on a moments notice.

We are in recess as Spillett discusses his options with his own attorney.

9:25 a.m. Spillett is brought into the court outside the presence of the jury. He is being explained his right per the fifth amendment. Asked if he wishes to testify, Spillett says, “No, I don’t think so.”

9:23 a.m. Andrew, Proctor, Trammell and Gabiola now arguing whether a witness should be called just to invoke the fifth in front of the jury. Gabiola says he will not allow.

9:22 a.m. Andrew informs the court Spillett intends to plead the fifth.

9:20 a.m. Gabiola denies the motion. Says there is reasonable evidence to prove Nori was killed in rape or attempted rape and/or burglary or attempted burglary. He cites some of the evidence presented — including Compher’s DNA on Nori’s body and ring.

9:17 a.m. Trammell says a rational juror could, based on evidence presented, determine that Compher entered the home through the window and left his DNA on Nori’s body during a possible rape.

9:15 a.m. Trammell argues on behalf of the State. Says case law shows the court must deny the motion if there is any possibility a single juror could convict.

9:13 a.m. Andrew requests a judgement of acquittal. He says the State did not establish that the murder was done in the commission of another crime.

9:12 a.m. Jury is brought in at 9:10. It is sent to recess at 9:12 so defense can take up a motion.

9:11 a.m. The State rests its case.

9:08 a.m. Gabiola considering allowing the defense to propose SPillett as an alternate perpetrator without needing evidence outside of what has already been presented.

9:05 a.m. Following a delay, we are back on the record. There is an issue with Robert Spillett.

