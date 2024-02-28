 LIVE UPDATES | Day 6: Murder trial for Brad Compher, man accused of killing Nori Jones - East Idaho News
LIVE UPDATES | Day 6: Murder trial for Brad Compher, man accused of killing Nori Jones

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

compher day 5
Brad Compher during Tuesday’s fifth day of trial. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com
Refresh for updates

Day six of the trial for Brad Compher is underway in Bannock County. Compher is charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon enhancement for the 2004 stabbing death of 25-year-old Nori Jones. EastIdahoNews.com reporter Kalama Hines is in the courtroom and will update this story with the latest developments all afternoon.

UPDATES

9:45 a.m. Trial will start late today. Back on the record at 10:30 a.m. The prosecution announced at the end of proceedings yesterday that it expects to rest its case today — meaning many things will likely be tied together.

Nori Jones, left, and the man accused of killing her, Brad Compher
Nori Jones (left) and Brad Compher

