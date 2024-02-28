LIVE UPDATES | Day 6: Murder trial for Brad Compher, man accused of killing Nori Jones - East Idaho News

Day six of the trial for Brad Compher is underway in Bannock County. Compher is charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon enhancement for the 2004 stabbing death of 25-year-old Nori Jones. EastIdahoNews.com reporter Kalama Hines is in the courtroom and will update this story with the latest developments all afternoon.

UPDATES

9:45 a.m. Trial will start late today. Back on the record at 10:30 a.m. The prosecution announced at the end of proceedings yesterday that it expects to rest its case today — meaning many things will likely be tied together.

