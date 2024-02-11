Fire in Madison County caused $250,000 in damage, officials say - East Idaho News

REXBURG —- No one was injured in a structure fire in the Lyman area south of Rexburg Saturday afternoon.

The homeowner reported the fire at about 2:30 p.m., according to a news release from the department.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the eves “on all sides of the home.”

The home had been safely evacuated, according to the news release, and most of the house’s contents were saved.

“Approximately 75 percent of the roof trusses were heavily compromised,” officials said. “But, fortunately, none caved in.”

Damages are estimated to be around $250,000.

The homeowner reportedly had been having electrical problems with several outlets and a light fixture in the house. Officials believe that is what caused the fire.

Madison Fire Department sent two engines, two water tenders, an ambulance and one command vehicle to the scene, with a total of 15 firefighters.

Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office also assisted, officials said.

Crews cleared the scene by 6 p.m.

The home had smoke coming out of the eves. | Courtesy Madison Fire Department

The family’s daughter-in-law, Erin Mace has started a GoFundMe account to help them recoup from the fire. According to the GoFundMe page, “three adults, four children and several pets have lost their home.”