New details released after missing Montpelier woman’s remains are found in Nevada - East Idaho News

PERSHING COUNTY, Nevada — New details have been released about an Idaho woman who went missing in August 2023 and how her remains were found recently.

Christine Passey Parker, 55, was reported missing by her family to the Montpelier Police Department last year.

She was last seen in the Battle Mountain area of Nevada on Aug. 6, according to law enforcement.

A hunter found her gray Toyota Tacoma truck in a remote area of Nevada on Aug. 15, but officials did not find her.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada sent a news release to EastIdahoNews.com that said their office received a call on Feb. 20, from a resident who had come across a human skeleton in the area of Mill City.

Deputies from the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area due to the close proximity of each county line.

Law enforcement documented the scene and searched extensively in an attempt to find any reason or evidence as to why a human skeleton would be in such a remote area of Pershing County.

The skeletal remains were taken to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office in an attempt to identify.

On Feb. 22, an official with the medical examiner’s office said through dental and x-ray records, they were able to identify the remains as Parker’s, the news release said.

Parker’s family was notified.

Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen told EastIdahoNews.com that Parker’s truck was found in mountainous terrain, and her remains were found within a short distance.

The sheriff’s office told EastIdahoNews.com they were investigating the cause of her death.

If you have any information regarding the previous whereabouts of Parker or any information that would aid in the investigation, contact the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 273-2641 and reference case #24-053 or speak with investigator Josh Nicholson.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Christine’s family and friends of her loss,” the release said.