Truck of missing Idaho woman found in remote area of Nevada - East Idaho News

MONTPELIER — A hunter found a truck in a remote area of Nevada belonging to a woman reported missing in Idaho, but there is still no sign of her.

Christine Passey Parker, 55, from Montpelier, was last seen in the Battle Mountain area of Nevada on Aug. 6.

Then, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada was told that a hunter had found a vehicle matching the description of the gray Toyota Tacoma Parker was last seen in.

Deputies responded to the mountains outside of Imlay, Nevada, and confirmed the vehicle was Parker’s truck.

An active search was initiated from the site of the truck by Pershing County Search and Rescue, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Carson City Sheriff’s Office Mounted and Sparks Police Mounted units. Air search was provided by the Civil Air Patrol.

As of Friday, the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office has not made any contact with Parker and her family is “extremely concerned” for her safety, the release said.

“Christine has a medical condition from a traumatic brain injury she incurred many years ago. This condition requires her to take daily medication. Christine may appear paranoid or withdrawn, or may be overly friendly depending on her condition,” the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

She is Caucasian, 5’6” tall, and 118 pounds. She is with two border collies that have half-white and half-black faces.

If you see Parker, contact one of the following agencies:

Pershing County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 273-2641

Lander County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 635-5161

Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 945-2121 ext. 1

Montpelier Police Department at (208)847-1324