Missing Montpelier woman found dead in Nevada, law enforcement investigating cause - East Idaho News

PERSHING COUNTY, Nevada — A Montpelier woman who has been missing since August 2023, has been found dead.

Christine Passey Parker, 55, was reported missing by her family to the Montpelier Police Department last year.

She was last seen in the Battle Mountain area of Nevada on Aug. 6, according to law enforcement.

A hunter found her gray Toyota Tacoma truck in a remote area of Nevada on Aug. 15, but officials did not find her.

On Monday morning, EastIdahoNews.com confirmed with the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada that her body has been found and law enforcement is investigating the cause of her death.

Little details are known at this time but the sheriff’s office told EastIdahoNews.com that they expect to send out a news release with more information.

According to an online group that was searching for Parker, a statement posted over the weekend said, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce Chris has passed away. Thank you to everyone for the post sharing, sending love, prayers and helping with our search. Although this isn’t the outcome we wanted, we will now bring Chris home. Please respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”