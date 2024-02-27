New salon and spa owned by three women opens in Rexburg and is a one-stop-shop - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Described as a one-stop-shop, a local business owned by three women is now open to the public and welcoming everyone to come give it a try.

Sunnie’s Salon and Spa opened in January and is located at 160 West 2nd South, Suite 233 in Rexburg at Hemming Village. It’s owned by three mothers, Taylor Orr, Danielle Williams and Kammi Carlson.

The business offers services for hair, skin, and nails and includes spray tanning, teeth whitening, massages, body sculpting, and more. The salon and spa will be launching a bridal beauty team too.

“I opened it because I’ve always dreamed of having a salon that felt like home to clients and employees,” Orr said.

Orr told EastIdahoNews.com she named the business after her mother Sunnie, who passed away due to breast cancer in 2022. She was 52 years old. Her mother used to run Teton Steakhouse in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“She was like home to everybody. Even at her funeral, over half the people that attended the funeral were her previous employees. All of her employees considered her their second mom,” Orr said. “Anyone who knew her, would want to come here just because it’s named after her, you know what I mean?”

“Her mom was crazy memorable. As soon as I met her, I was like, she’s just so lovable!” Carlson added.

Orr said she watched her mom perfect her skills in customer service throughout the years. It was a strong suit of hers, along with her leadership. Orr wants the salon and spa to be a healthy environment to work and where everyone can feel supported, just like her mom had created.

“I want this place to feel like home. Then for clients, whenever they need to get away from something or whenever they need a break, I just want them to be like, ‘I can just go to Sunnie’s,'” Orr said. “That’s just like my mom’s vibe that she had.”

Orr believes her mother had a hand in the salon and spa, with how everything fell into place perfectly, and who her co-owners would be, like Carlson.

Carlson and Orr attended Paul Mitchell Schools together almost a decade ago.

“It’s so crazy that we are here later!” Carlson said.

Carlson told EastIdahoNews.com that they welcome both men and women to the salon because there is something for everyone.

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“We want people to come as they are. We want them to feel like no matter where they’re at, even if they don’t feel presentable, that they can come here and they feel good when they leave,” she said.

Orr added that she wants students to feel welcome, too, since it is very close to the Brigham Young University-Idaho campus.

“I want them to know that just because we’re in a beautiful space doesn’t mean that they won’t be able to afford services here,” Orr said. “I want students to feel comfortable and know they can still come and enjoy the experience that we have, even on a student budget.”

Some of the prices that are offered. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Sunnie’s Salon and Spa is inviting people from the Rexburg community and surrounding communities to its grand opening on Saturday, March 9. Doors open at 11 a.m.

“I am so excited. It is going to be so fun!” Carlson said.

There will be free facials, free mini massages, and hairstyles like braids and curls. There will also be flash tattoos, permanent jewelry, raffles, giveaways, swag bags, and more.

The entire team will be there so people can meet them.

Williams, who owns a business called Signature Party & Event in eastern Idaho, will be decorating. Orr said it would feel like a party.

“We just want to make a good impact on anyone that walks through those doors,” Carlson said. “Our goal at Sunnie’s is to create a safe place to share laughs, play with styles, and explore customized skincare options, so our clients can walk away with confidence and feeling beautiful!”

The business is open Monday through Saturday. Click here to view the hours or schedule an appointment.

Orr is happy with what they have accomplished with the business and knows her mom is watching over her.

“I think she’s so proud,” Orr said.