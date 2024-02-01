Pack of dogs euthanized after man dies in Fort Hall - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — A pack of dogs was euthanized after a man was found dead in the Gibson District of the Fort Hall Reservation Wednesday.

Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts identified the man as 19-year-old Carlon Galloway.

While Roberts confirmed the man was attacked by the dogs, the official cause of death is under investigation. Circumstances surrounding the attack have not been released.

Roberts said the Shoshone Bannock Tribes Fish and Game Department euthanized several dogs on the scene.

“This is an isolated incident and there is currently no danger to the public,” said Echo Marshall, a spokeswoman for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

The man’s death comes one year after a 7-year-old was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Fort Hall. The owners of the dogs were cited and the animals were euthanized.

RELATED | ‘I just kept kissing him and saying, “Baby, I love you.”‘ Mom recalls dog attack that killed her son, says death will not be in vain

The FBI is investigating Wednesday’s incident.