Police searching for Rigby man missing since Saturday - East Idaho News

Police searching for Rigby man missing since SaturdayPublished at
RIGBY — Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Rigby man.
Ronan Hogan, 22, was last seen on Saturday at about 4:35 p.m., leaving Little Caesars in Rigby, according to a Facebook post from the Rigby Police Department.
Hogan is six feet, two inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Hogan was reportedly wearing a Little Caesars uniform.
Authorities say Hogan was driving a black 2006 four-door Honda Accord, Idaho license plate 1JB933U.
If you have any information on Ronan Hogan’s location, contact dispatch at (208) 745-9210, option 7.