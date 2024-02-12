Rep. Jason Monks named Idaho House majority leader  - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho House Republicans voted Monday to elect Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, as the House majority leader for the remainder of the 2024 legislative session.

Monks succeeds former House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, who was abruptly ousted from her leadership role on Thursday without public explanation.

Monks is in his sixth term in the Idaho House. Monks has served as the chairman of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee since the 2023 legislative session. Monks previously served as House assistant majority leader from 2019 to 2022.

“I am humbled and grateful to have received the vote of my colleagues to serve as the Majority Leader of the Idaho House of Representatives,” Monks said in a written statement. “Public service is both a privilege and responsibility. I am dedicated to continuing the work of the passing of good policy for the State of Idaho.”

Monks was elected during a closed-door House Republican caucus meeting on Monday morning. House Republicans did not disclose the vote to elect Monks. There was no public vote on installing Monks as majority leader.

The House majority leader is considered the No. 2 leadership position for the majority party in the House, behind the speaker of the House. The majority leader functions as the floor leader, and works with the speaker to move the House through its orders of business and call bills to the floor for a vote.