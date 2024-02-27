Rigby man charged with lewd conduct after allegedly touching teen inappropriately - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A 43-year-old Rigby man has been charged after allegedly touching a 13-year-old girl inappropriately.

Court records show Tyson Jade Taylor was charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.

The incident allegedly occurred in November 2023.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was advised Taylor had allegedly touched a female relative on the genitals.

The incident reportedly occurred on Nov. 5 at Taylor’s residence in Rigby. It was reported the victim was lying on the floor when it happened and that Taylor had allegedly said, “Warm my fingers up,” and then proceeded to place his hand between her legs and touch her, court documents said.

The victim had a forensic interview at an advocacy center. She told interviewers she had been touched in a private area by Taylor.

She told the person interviewing her that she felt uncomfortable and did not know what to say or do, court documents said. The victim said he did it over her clothing.

The victim described where she was when it happened. She said she was in a room in the residence and described what it looked like in full detail.

“Due to my training and experience, I know that oftentimes victims will remember specific details of the place in which the crime occurred,” the deputy wrote.

On Nov. 17, law enforcement interviewed Taylor with his attorney at the time. During the interview, Taylor denied ever having touched the victim inappropriately.

The deputy said the victim stated he had put his hand in between her thighs and asked her to squeeze her thighs together to keep his hand warm.

Taylor started shaking his head from side to side and, laughed, and said, “No, that did not happen.” The deputy asked why he thought the victim would say that. He said, “I have no idea, that’s ridiculous,” court documents said.

During the interview, Taylor said he thought she was being coached by a relative to say things.

The deputy got permission from Taylor to go to his residence and take pictures of the inside of the residence, including the different rooms. The deputy noted the room that the victim had talked about in detail, court documents said.

A warrant for Taylor’s arrest was issued in early February. A judge set the bond at $50,000, and Taylor has since posted it. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Taylor’s attorney for comment.

“The allegations against Mr. Taylor are false and he is innocent,” Attorney Stephen Meikle said in an email.

Though Taylor has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

The charge is punishable by up to life in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on March 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County courthouse.