There was a method to this Methodist pastor's meth dealing, say police - East Idaho News

WOODBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — A reverend in Woodbury was arrested and charged with dealing crystal meth, among other crimes.

Herbert Irving Miller, 63, was arrested on Feb. 9, according to Connecticut State Police.

Miller was appointed to the Woodbury United Methodist Church back in July, the church’s website previously listed. The entry has since been removed.

Woodbury Police officers recently got a tip that Miller was allegedly dealing drugs from his house right next to the church. Neighbors noticed lots of traffic at the home at different hours, and someone discovered a meth pipe on the road near the church.

Police allege Miller was providing the crystal meth in exchange for watching gay couples have sex.

Troopers said he was seen driving his vehicle on Feb. 9 with a suspended registration for failing to maintain insurance requirements.

Further investigation revealed that Miller was in possession of crystal methamphetamine in both rock form and liquified into a hypodermic needle prepared for injection.

State police said he was transported to a barracks in Litchfield, where he was processed on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, use of drug paraphernalia, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $10,000. He was given a court date of Feb. 23 in Waterbury.

This video from WFSB shows reaction from the community.

Click here for updates on this story.