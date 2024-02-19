There will be booze, bands, and fun at this Saturday's WinterBrew - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local organization is inviting the community downtown this weekend for booze, bands, and fun.

The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation (IFDDC) is hosting “WinterBrew” on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Broadway Plaza at 350 Memorial Drive, which is between Smokin’ Fins and Lucy’s Pizza.

There will be plenty of heaters and giant street games.

“It’s going to be a really fun event. So far, the weather is looking really good,” said Courtney Hernandez with IFDDC. “We sell different local brews and domestic brews. We also have wine.”

Courtesy Courtney Jean Photography

Additionally, it’s a fundraising event for the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation.

“We have 25 other free events and activities (throughout the year), and so the funds we raise from our brew events will just go to support those efforts,” Hernandez said. “Our mission is to bring people to the downtown area to explore and support all of the businesses.”

There will be live music at WinterBrew, including PreDawn Flight. They will rock the stage from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and then Aaron Ball Band will take over from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“I think the music is probably one of the best parts. We try to always bring two bands that are a little bit different so that there is a variety of music and they are local bands,” Hernandez said. “We are just supporting the area and the musical talents that we have.”

There will be $6 beer and wine, $2 sodas and $1 waters. “eTokens” are now available too for purchase, click here. People attending the event can buy online ahead of time and show the code at the IFDDC tent to redeem tokens, then use the tokens to order the brew of their choice.

Hernandez said if you buy five tokens in advance, you’ll get one free. You must be at least 21 to purchase and redeem tokens.

Last year, the event attracted 350 to 400 people. She expects anywhere from 400 to 500 people at this year’s event.

She invites anyone to come out and have a good time.

“It’s fun to see everyone dancing and enjoying the music and then just being a community together in downtown,” Hernandez said.