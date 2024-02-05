What does it take to be a school custodian? I decided to find out. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our area this year and and today, we’ll be workin’ it in a variety of professions.

Have you ever wondered what it takes to keep schools in our area clean? Custodians have a lot of responsibilities and clean up a lot of messes.

Jose Hernandez has been a janitor at Longfellow Elementary School in Idaho Falls for 27 years. He’s responsible for keeping the school clean, sanitary and looking good.

I spent some time with Jose and learned part of what it takes to be a school custodian. Check out my experience in the video player above.

