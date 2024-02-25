Winter storm warning issued for Idaho-Wyoming line - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — There is a winter storm warning in place for Monday morning to Tuesday morning across eastern Idaho, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

The winter storm warning is in effect from 5 a.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm is expected to impact Soda Springs, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs and Island Park.

Heavy snow is expected, with accumulations of three to eight inches at lower elevations. Higher elevations can expect eight to 16 inches, according to NWS. Winds are expected to gust as high as 55 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility,” the warning said.

Snow squalls will be possible on Monday, the NWS says.

“These snow squalls could lead to bands of heavy snow, rapid drops in visibility and a potential flash freeze as colder temperatures move in Monday night into Tuesday,” the NWS said in a Facebook post.

Click here to see the latest the weather forecast. Click here to check out the latest road conditions.