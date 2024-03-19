Boat overturns on Snake River; two people swim to shore - East Idaho News

RIRIE — A boat overturned on the Snake River on Monday.

Dispatch received a call at 2:30 p.m. near the Byington Boat Dock East of Ririe, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. They were told that two people were in a boat and swam to shore.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and found the pair. They told deputies they were having mechanical issues when the small boat hit a gravel bar and flipped over, the release said.

No injuries were reported, and deputies helped them get back to the boat ramp.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the sheriff’s office said both people were not wearing life jackets and they were cited.

The sheriff’s office provided reminders when recreating on the water.

Always plan for safety before you go.

Cold water temperatures and winter runoff conditions can be very hazardous even in still or slow-moving current conditions.

The window of opportunity to self-rescue from the water can be mere seconds before hypothermia sets in.

Boats can overturn in a second, leaving no time to stop and put on a life jacket.

Wearing a life jacket or personal floatation device at all times will significantly increase your ability to self-rescue and survive if you end up in the water.

For more information on safe boating practices, click here.