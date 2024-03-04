Caring for cats, helping out dogs, cleaning up messes. This is what it's like to be an animal control worker - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our area this year and we’ll be workin’ it in a variety of professions.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work in Animal Control? Animal Control officers and employees are responsible for keeping the furry residents at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter happy and healthy.

I spent some time with the folks at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter and saw just a small part of what it’s like to work there. Check out my experience in the video player above.