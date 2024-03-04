 Caring for cats, helping out dogs, cleaning up messes. This is what it's like to be an animal control worker - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES

Day 8: Murder trial for Brad Compher, man accused of killing Nori Jones

WORKIN' IT

Caring for cats, helping out dogs, cleaning up messes. This is what it’s like to be an animal control worker

  Published at  | Updated at
Mary Boyle

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

Mary getting down and dirty at the shelter. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our area this year and we’ll be workin’ it in a variety of professions.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work in Animal Control? Animal Control officers and employees are responsible for keeping the furry residents at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter happy and healthy.

I spent some time with the folks at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter and saw just a small part of what it’s like to work there. Check out my experience in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION